HBO renews Insecure for a 5th season

Photo : HBO

HBO has made its continued friendship with Issa Rae official: The cable network has renewed the Emmy-nominated comedy Insecure for a fifth season. The renewal comes only three weeks after the fourth season premiere. “We’re thrilled that Issa, Prentice, and the whole Insecure team will be getting back together for a fifth season,” said Amy Gravitt, executive vice president of HBO Programming. “As we laugh and cringe with recognition, their stories make us all feel a little less alone in the world.”

Insecure follows the up-and-down lives of best friends Issa (Rae) and Molly (Yvonne Orji) as they navigate friendship, love, and the professional world. The first three episodes of season four have charted an especially rough patch for the duo, jumping back and forth in time to show the cringe-worthy details of a rift that could be irreparable . To further complicate matters, Issa and ex-boyfriend Lawrence (Jay Ellis) are also experiencing a shift in their relationship, thanks to a shared connection with Issa’s creative partner and Lawrence’s girlfriend, Condola. For more detailed insight on this season, you can check out Ashley Ray-Harris’ episodic recaps.