Photo: Paul Schiraldi (HBO)

Like Boogie Nights before it, the third season of David Simon’s The Deuce will explore the adult film industry’s transition from film into video, meaning that the series’ final go-around will plant us firmly in the 1980s. This much was clear in a new tweet from HBO, which announced the season’s September 9 premiere date against some fuzzy, VHS-era footage.

It makes sense. David Krumholtz’s Harvey, after all, was flaunting his new VCR in the season two finale. That finale was packed with major events, though—C.C. and Rodney’s demise, Lori’s move to L.A., Candy’s film opening, and, of course, the rise of the Midtown Enforcement Project, which is due to change Times Square forever.

Revisit our recaps here ahead of the new season. Just don’t do it with your parents in the room. Embarrassing, right?