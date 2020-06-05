Pop culture obsessives writing for the pop culture obsessed.
ShopSubscribe
Pop culture obsessives writing for the pop culture obsessed.
Newswire

HBO orders a second season of We're Here

William Hughes
Filed to:TV
TVHBOWe're Here
Save
Illustration for article titled HBO orders a second season of iWere Here/i
Photo: Johnnie Ingram (HBO)

HBO’s reality series We’re Here—in which drag queens Shangela Laquifa Wadley, Bob The Drag Queen, and Eureka O’Hara travel to small-town America each week to give aspiring drag stars a chance to shine in the spotlight—has been one of the highlights of a sometimes grim 2020 TV season. Charming, occasionally thoughtful, and consistently technically excellent, the show celebrates both the aspirations of its performs as well as the art of drag itself, offering up six too-brief glimpses of drag daughters being adopted by their new drag mothers, then walking the stage and showing their best.

Hence, we assume, why HBO didn’t waste any time in ordering a second season, announcing the show’s renewal earlier this afternoon. No word yet on how many episodes this new order will run for—or which towns they’ll add to their itinerary—but it’s great news for anyone who felt like the show’s season finale (which aired last night) arrived far too soon.

Share This Story

Get our newsletter

More from The A.V. Club

Priscilla, Queen Of The Desert is anything but a drag

The Last Days Of American Crime is a bloated sci-fi heist movie from the director of two Takens

Fantastic Four's Josh Trank got "heavy pushback" for trying to cast a Black Sue Storm

RuPaul’s Drag Race All Stars returns with promising new twists and plenty of shade