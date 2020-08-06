Pop culture obsessives writing for the pop culture obsessed.
HBO Max's Raised By Wolves huffs, puffs, and blows it all down in its first trailer

Randall Colburn
Illustration for article titled HBO Maxs iRaised By Wolves/i huffs, puffs, and blows it all down in its first trailer
Screenshot: HBO Max

Ridley Scott’s got plenty of irons in the fire these days, from a Gladiator sequel to a Gaga-starring Gucci thriller to FX’s adaptation of Don Winslow’s The Cartel trilogy. He’s also got Raised By Wolves, an HBO Max sci-fi series about androids in a post-apocalyptic future that will mark his American TV directorial debut. This week, the streamer dropped its first trailer.

An exercise in philosophy as much as genre, Aaron Guzikowski’s series follows a pair of androids tasked with raising human children on what a synopsis describes as a “mysterious virgin planet.” It continues: “As the burgeoning colony of humans threatens to be torn apart by religious differences, the androids learn that controlling the beliefs of humans is a treacherous and difficult task.” Have they tried posting cryptic messages on 4chan?

Amanda Collin, Abubakar Salim, and VikingsTravis Fimmel lead the cast of the series, which, per the below trailer, finds our android protagonists huffing, puffing, and blowing this planet down. Check it out:

Scott directed the series’ first two episodes, the first of which lands on HBO Max on September 3.

Randall Colburn is The A.V. Club's Internet Culture Editor. He lives in Chicago, occasionally writes plays, and was a talking head in Best Worst Movie, the documentary about Troll 2.

