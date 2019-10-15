HBO Max's new Grease sounds suspiciously like the old Grease

Well, we’re getting a new Grease. More specifically, HBO Max has officially ordered a new musical series called Grease: Rydell High, and it sounds a little suspect . First, it’s described as a “spin-off,” and yet it takes place at the very same high school and in the very same time period (the ’50s) as the original movie. The plot synopsis from the press release is light on details (also suspicious):



A joyous musical series set in and around the world of Rydell High, the show reimagines the global smash hit movie with some characters you already know, and a whole lot more you will soon meet. It’s still the 1950s, a world that rocks with big musical numbers from the period combined with new original songs as well. It’s the peer pressures of high school, the horrors of puberty, and the rollercoaster of life in middle America with a modern sensibility that will bring it to life for today’s musical lovers.

Advertisement

So... it’s Grease, then. Maybe John Travolta will play the school principal. Maybe Stockard Channing will play grandmother to a rebellious teen girl who performs a heartwarming ballad about the pressing need for a tampon dispenser in the ladies’ room. Perhaps there will be a dance-off. Whatever the case may be, the new Grease sounds a whole lot like the old Grease, which is fine. At least it’s not that prequel Paramount was threatening to make back in April.