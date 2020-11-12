The cast of Friends Photo : Vince Bucci ( Getty Images )

The Friends reunion was supposed to be one of the killer must-see early titles for HBO Max, but once the coronavirus pandemic hit and it became clear that it would be too dangerous to get all of the Friends friends back together in one room (because of the virus, not because they’d all make too many funny jokes about how much Ross likes dinosaurs), HBO Max had no choice but to delay the special indefinitely. As the pandemic has raged on and real people have continued to be unable to see their real friends, HBO Max subscribers have also been deprived the chance to see their favorite TV friends as well, making this whole year feel like a never-ending nightmare (the Friends reunion getting delayed actually ranks pretty low on the list of things that have made this year bad, but it’s definitely somewhere on the list).

Now, though, there may be a light at the end of the tunnel—not for the pandemic, certainly, but for the Friends reunion at least. According to Matthew Perry’s Twitter page, the reunion has been rescheduled for March, setting up what he says will be a “busy year” (whether he means for him, he other Friends friends, or just people in general is unclear). This comes from Variety, which says HBO Max hasn’t confirmed Perry’s tweet, but professional sports and other TV events have found ways to make things work. Surely HBO Max can locked Perry, Jennifer Aniston, Courteney Cox, Lisa Kudrow, and Matt LeBlanc up for two weeks so they can get in a room together and talk about Friends. David Schwimmer can even come too, if he doesn’t have anything else going on. (JK, David Schwimmer. You’re an important part of Friends. Somebody’s gotta be there to talk about working with the monkey.)