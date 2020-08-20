Screenshot : HBO Max

We’ve covered the bruising enigma that is Action Park a few times over the year, so it’s safe to say we’re as stoked as the Hutchinson brothers to catch a ride on HBO Max’s new documentary about the perilous New Jersey attracti on. We shared the film’s first trailer last fall, and today we’ve got the film’s latest sneak peek, which is just as painful as the last.

Advertisement

“Nobody should ever be the second person to die in a wave pool,” says comedian Chris Gethard, a one-time attendee. “Just close the fucking wave pool!” Wise words, surely, but, as you’ll see in the below trailer, the minds behind Action Park did just about anything to keep the doors open. Check it out below.

Here’s a synopsis:

Class Action Park is the first-ever feature-length documentary to explore the legend, legacy, and truth behind a place that long ago entered the realm of myth. To some, New Jersey’s infamous Action Park was the most spectacularly fun amusement park on Earth: A place where unruly 1980s teenagers were given free rein to go gonzo on strange contraptions that seemed to violate the laws of common sense (and perhaps physics). To others, it was an ill-conceived death trap. One thing is sure: It’s the type of place that will never exist again. Shirking the trappings of nostalgia, the film uses investigative journalism, newly unearthed and never-before-seen documents and recordings, original animations, and interviews with the people who lived it to reveal the true story for the first time.

Advertisement

Class Action Park roars onto HBO Max beginning on August 27. Bring Band-Aids.