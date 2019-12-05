HBO Max wants more of Lena Dunham and Zelda Barnz's teen drama Generation

Though it got overshadowed by the more attention-grabbing hook of a Practical Magic adaptation, HBO Max announced earlier this year that it was developing a TV show called Generation from executive producers Lena Dunham and Zelda Barnz. Now, Deadline says the streaming service has given Generation a full series order, the first of its pilots to do so. Barnz, who is a teenager, created the show with her father (Daniel Barnz, who will direct), and it’s a “dark-yet-playful” dramedy about “a group of high school students whose exploration of modern sexuality (devices and all) tests deeply entrenched beliefs about life, love, and the nature of family in their conservative community.”

So, based on that, we’re going to say it’s like a less-sci-fi Black Mirror crossed with Euphoria, but with a conservative community and Lena Dunham thrown in (though Dunham is only producing it, as far as we know). In a statement, Zelda Barnz said, “I wanted to see myself and kids my own age represented on TV in a way that felt real, without judgement or nostalgia.” The cast of Generation includes Nathanya Alexander, Chloe East, Nava Mau, Haley Sanchez, Sam Trammell, and Martha Plimpton.

