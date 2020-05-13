Photo : Room 104 ( HBO Max )

Great news, quarantined Americans: You’re getting more shit to stream this summer. HBO Max has officially announced its “second wave” of programming, with summer premiere dates for a whole slew of new and returning original series—including TBS acquisition Search Party, a fantastic and criminally under-viewed series (we imagine that’ll change soon enough). In addition, the network has announced the July 24 premiere of the fourth and final season of Jay and Mark Duplass’ Room 104 anthology series.



Advertisement

HBO Max launches on May 27 and will debut several new titles, including I May Destroy You, a new drama series written, produced by, and starring Chewing Gum’s Michaela Coel (June 7) ; the hot Perry Mason series starring Matthew Rhys (June 21); the six-part docuseries I’ll Be Gone In The Dark (June 28), based on the best-selling true crime book by the late Michelle McNamara; and the highly-anticipated series Lovecraft Country, from executive producers Jordan Peele and J.J. Abrams (August).

On August 6, HBO Max will debut An American Pickle, a mockumentary starring Seth Rogen as Herschel Greenbaum, an immigrant in 1920s New York who falls into a vat of brine and is preserved, like a pickle, for 100 years. The mockumentary is based on Simon Rich’s 2013 New Yorker novella and marks the solo directorial debut of Brandon Trost, a cinematographer whose credits include MacGruber and The Disaster Artist.

Advertisement

As for the family-friendly stuff, HBO Max is debuting unscripted kids competition series Karma, the animated special Adventure Time: Distant Lands—BMO, and the new Sesame Workshop animated series Esme & Roy. Additional library titles available at launch now include TNT’s The Alienist and several BBC titles, like Luther and Torchwood.