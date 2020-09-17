Raised By Wolves Photo : Coco Van Oppens (HBO Max

It looks like we’re not going to find out just how capable androids are at raising future post-Earth human children in just one year: As announced today in a press release, Ridley Scott’s Raised By Wolves and its stylish android bodysuits will be coming back for another season on HBO Max. The aforementioned press release notes that the series has been a strong performer on the streaming service, “growing its audience by nearly 50 percent week over week” (which certainly sounds impressive even if we have no choice but to take HBO Max’s word for it).

In a statement, HBO Max boss Sarah Aubrey highlighted the show’s “artistry” and noted that Raised By Wolves features “one of the most original storylines” that sci-fi and horror fans have seen “in some time.” In a statement of his own, Ridley Scott weirdly made a point to talk about how much he loved the Raised By Wolves advertising campaign and how it “deftly positioned” his series as a “must watch” show. He also, thankfully, added that Raised By Wolves writer/creator Aaron Guzikowski has already “begun to shape” the second season, so he did at least have something interesting to offer.

For those who aren’t among that (apparently) steadily growing audience, Raised By Wolves is about a pair androids (Mother and Father) who are trying to raise human children on a messed-up future planet while the grown-up humans argue about their various religious factions.

