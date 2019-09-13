Photo: Rachel Murray (Getty Images)

Reminding us yet again that Danai Gurira and Lupita Nyong’o’s ability to do awesome things in tandem neither starts, nor stops, at the borders of Wakanda, HBO announced today that it was ordering a new series from the two women for its upcoming HBO Max streaming service. Based on the book by Chimamanda Ngozi Adichie, Americanah will feature Nyong’o as its star and producer, while Gurira—a Tony-nominated playwright, in addition to her other talents—will showrun and write.

Published in 2013, Adichie’s novel tells the story of Ifemelu, a young Nigerian woman who makes her way to America to escape life under a military dictatorship. Meanwhile, her lover is denied entry to the country post-9/11, and eventually ends up living undocumented in London. Nyong’o will be taking on the part of Ifemelu, who becomes a popular blogger Stateside, observing the racism inherent in American society from an outsider’s experience.

The 10-episode limited series will air on HBO Max, the network’s latest effort to get a dedicated streaming service off the ground.

