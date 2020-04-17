Photo : HBO Max

Restoring the percentage of its announced output in which at least one of the participants might quietly take a big, steaming shit on the floor—now that the Friends reunion special has been unfortunately delayed—HBO Max announced today that it’s given a green light to Hot Dog, a new reality series all about the primped and curled world of competitive dog grooming. “Inspired” and co-judged by Instagram favorite Jess Rona—best known for her consistently delightful dog blow-drying videos—the comedy reality series will pit three groomers against each other in a series of challenges to see who’ll be top dog. (Groomer).

This isn’t HBO’s first descent into the world of dog-haircut-dog entertainment, either; last year, the network proper aired Well Groomed, a documentary all about the fierce world of mutt mullets and other assorted canine tonsorial triumphs. It’s not clear yet whether Hot Dog will be available when HBO Max launches in a couple of weeks, but we do know that the show has been green-lit for 12 half-hour episodes.