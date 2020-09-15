Photo : Matt Winkelmeyer ( Getty Images )

Taika Waititi is seemingly determined to make his mark on every streaming platform, from his directing and acting turns on Disney+’s The Mandalorian to his current deal with Netflix to make two Roald Dahl-inspired shows. The Thor: Ragnarok director can now add HBO Max to his growing list, thanks to a new period comedy that he’ll executive produce called Our Flag Means Death from creator and fellow EP David Jenkins . The growing streamer just ordered the show to series , which will begin production once Waititi has wrapped Thor: Love And Thunder. We kindly await your contribution to the inevitable Waititi Takeover , CBS All Access Paramount+.

Advertisement

Per HBO Max, Our Flag Means Death is “loosely based on the true adventures of Stede Bonnet, a pampered aristocrat who abandoned his life of privilege to become a pirate.” Waititi is set to direct the pilot episode and Garrett Basch (The Night Of, What We Do in the Shadows) and Dan Halsted are signed on to executive produce alongside Waititi and Jenkins.

“A series concept like this jumps off the page and you can instantly envision every moment,” says Sarah Aubrey, head of original content at HBO Max . “David and Taika’s unique take on Bonnet’s rollicking misadventures on the high seas, are sure to thrill and delight audiences everywhere.” Certain details are still up in the air, such as the number of episodes ordered and the target premiere season.