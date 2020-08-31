HBO Max is putting together a Fresh Prince Of Bel-Air reunion

Will Smith in the ‘90s Photo : Ron Galella, Ltd./Ron Galella Collection via Getty Images

HBO Max’s Friends reunion isn’t happening any time soon, but it’s not the only ‘90s show with a cast that would like to milk their popularity a bit with a new special they don’t have to do any real work for. As reported by Collider, HBO Max is also putting together a reunion for the cast of The Fresh Prince Of Bel-Air, with Will Smith, Tat yana Ali, Karyn Parsons, Alfonso Ribiero, Joseph Marcell, Daphne Maxwell Reid, and DJ Jazzy Jeff all set to return, presumably with some special tribute being paid to Uncle Phil actor James Avery, who died in 2013.

The special, which will have “music, dancing, and special surprise guests,” is being taped on September 10 and will apparently be released at some point near Thanksgiving. HBO Max is the streaming home of Fresh Prince, so it makes sense that this is landing there, but it also might be foreshadowing that HBO Max will be picking up the dramatic Fresh Prince reboot that first popped up as a YouTube joke last year and then turned into an actual TV pitch earlier this month.