For those keeping track, HBO Max just scored another point over its streaming rivals by unveiling its stockpile of th e most precious of pop culture resources: Keanu Reeves movies. Although still unavailable on Roku, HBO Max does have something we can all agree is good and pure and nice—the ASMR of people, if you will. In an official press release, HBO Max announced the arrival of The Matrix trilogy in anticipation of the upcoming sequel, which will hit theaters in 2022, if there are still theaters, and maybe by then we’ll be allowed to hug people again—who knows, the world is WACKY and DEPRESSING .



Speaking of which: with the addition of the Wachowskis’ epic sci-fi trilogy, HBO Max now has a lovely lil stockpile of Keanu flicks to soothe at least some of what existentially ails you: Dangerous Liaisons, Point Break, Replicas, River’s Edge, The Lake House, The Night Before, The Replacements, The Matrix, The Matrix Reloaded, and The Matrix Revolutions. Strangely absent from HBO Max’s own press release are two other Keanu titles that are currently available to stream: Constantine (hell yes) and The Whole Truth (okay then!).



And after a whole day of streaming Keanu movies, you can fall asleep to the new Max original series A World Of Calm, in which celebrities—including Keanu—narrate soothing and mesmerizing imagery. That’s just nice.