HBO Max is fishing up an animated Aquaman miniseries from James Wan

If you found James Wan’s 2018 Aquaman to be an awfully cartoonish superhero outing, it seems Wan agrees with you: The director of DC’s blockbuster hit is turning the hero into an actual cartoon for HBO Max.

The streaming service announced that it has teamed up with Wan and his Atomic Monster production company to make Aquaman: King Of Atlantis, a three-part animated miniseries. Each installment of the series will feature a stand-alone story about the newly crowned king, beginning with his first day on the job, as Arthur Curry attempts to get up to speed on everything expected of him, aided by his mentor Vulko and partner/romantic interest Mera. Wan will exec produce the show, and hopefully make sure there continues to be a boss guitar lick that cuts through the sound mix every time Aquaman looks over his shoulder.

This makes yet another DC property that is joining with HBO Max, along with Greg Berlanti’s upcoming Green Lantern series and the second season of (the very excellent) Doom Patrol, which will air simultaneously on HBO Max and the DC Universe streaming service. Unfortunately, we don’t yet know whether sentient jolly cartoon Jason Momoa is signing up to voice his animated alter-ego, but given his general wide-eyed enthusiasm about the idea of doing basically anything in this big wondrous world of ours, we can’t imagine he’ll require too much persuading.