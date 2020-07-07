Image : HBO Max

The team behind the Oscar-winning short Hair Love continues to win big. HBO Max has just announced plans to move forward with a new animated series called Young Love, which will expand on the family that was introduced in the beloved short film. Creator Matthew Cherry, who has partnered with Sony Pictures Animation, will showrun alongside Boondock’s Carl Jones. The series will also be executive produced by Hair Love’s producer Monica A. Young as well as Lion Forge Animation’s David Steward II and Carl Reed.

“I am beyond excited to continue telling the story of Stephen, Angela and Zuri and further explore the family dynamics of a young Black millennial family we established in our short film Hair Love as an animated series,” said Cherry in a statement . “Couldn’t ask for better partners in Sony Pictures Animation and HBO Max in helping us get Young Love out to the world.”

HBO Max has ordered 12 episodes of the new family show. Young Love will follow Stephen, Angela, and Zuri as they navigate, as HBO Max summarizes, “careers, marriage, parenthood, social issues, and multi-generational dynamics.” The new series comes after Hair Love’s win at the 2020 Oscars, where Matthew Cherry accepted the award for Best Animated Short Film. If you didn’t catch the adorable short in theaters when it functioned as the lead-in for Angry Birds 2, you can watch it in full on YouTube for free. (Or better yet, check it out below.)