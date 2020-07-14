Pop culture obsessives writing for the pop culture obsessed.
Newswire

HBO Max gives Michael Che his own sketch comedy show

sambarsanti
Sam Barsanti
Filed to:TV
TVHBO MaxMichael Che
Illustration for article titled HBO Max gives Michael Che his own sketch comedy show
Photo: Dia Dipasupil/ Lincoln Center (Getty Images)

Michael Che is generally the better half of Saturday Night Live’s Weekend Update desk, and not just because saying otherwise is a good way to get yelled at on Instagram (no offense to Colin Jost, but he has this whole… Colin Jost thing going on). Thanks to HBO Max, though, Che is stepping away from the desk and venturing off for a six-episode sketch comedy show of his very own. The yet-untitled series will focus on specific themes each episode (like “police brutality, unemployment, falling in love, etc.”), with Che using “sketches and vignettes to illustrate what it feels like to experience this from a Black vantage point.” That comes from a press release, which adds that “it’s less about being ‘right’ and more about being honest, even at the risk of being controversial.” That part seems to come out of nowhere, and it’s mildly worrying in the way that it always is when a comedian suggests that they’re going to say something controversial, but who knows. Che could certainly use this platform to introduce some harsh truths, and it’ll be interesting to see how different this is from his SNL stuff.

There’s no word on when this might come out or what its actual title will be—the press release refers to it as Untitled Michael Che Project, but that naming gag is wildly overused at this point.

