HBO Max drops raucous trailer for teen road trip comedy Unpregnant

Screenshot : HBO Max

One of the year’s best movies thus far is Never Rarely Sometimes Always, a gentle and intimate portrait of a Pennsylvania teen who reckons with the possibility of motherhood on a road trip with her cousin. Tackling similar themes, but with an added dose of adventure, is Unpregnant, an HBO Max feature from the producers of Riverdale about two old besties who reunite after one is impregnated by her boyfriend.

Based on Jenni Hendriks and Ted Caplan’s YA novel, Unpregnant stars Haley Lu Richardson and Barbie Ferreira—both striking in Support The Girls and Euphoria, respectively—as teens who are forced to reevaluate their soured friendship while cruising the country in a stolen Trans-Am. Rachel Lee Goldenberg, who helmed this year’s Valley Girl remake, directs.

Watch the trailer below, and find yourself as delighted as we were to see a grizzly Giancarlo Esposito swing by .

Here’s a synopsis:

In Unpregnant, seventeen-year-old Veronica ( Richardson) never thought she’d want to fail a test—that is, until she finds herself staring at a piece of plastic with a blue plus. With a promising college-bound future now disappearing before her eyes, Veronica considers a decision she never imagined she’d have to make. This never-taken-lightly decision leads her on a 1000 mile hilarious road trip to New Mexico over three days with her ex-best friend, Bailey ( Ferreira) where they discover sometimes the most important choice you’ll make in life is who your friends are.

Unpregnant screeches onto HBO Max on September 10.