Photo: Getty Images

Though HBO Max landing an honest-to-god Meryl Streep movie is the more prestigious announcement, it’s not the only news coming from WarnerMedia’s upcoming streaming service. As reported by Deadline, the streamer has also ordered pilots for three new shows, one of which is going to be an adaptation of Alice Hoffman’s The Rules Of Magic (and therefore a prequel to the 1998 Sandra Bullock/Nicole Kidman movie Practical Magic). The series comes from Jessica Jones vets Melissa Rosenberg and Dana Baratta, and it will be about a family of troubled siblings living in ‘60s New York who happen to be—spoiler alert—descended from witches.

The other two shows are Generation, which comes from 17-year-old Zelda Barnz and executive producer Lena Dunham (it’s about the real stuff that teenagers go through), and a YA drama called Red Bird Lane (it’s a horror series about people who show up at a mysterious/spooky house and have to figure out what’s going on). HBO Max will launch next year at some point.