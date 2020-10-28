HBO Max and Cartoon Network are heading to Tiny Toons Looniversity with a new series

Image : HBO Max

Our childhood memories are merely a breeding ground for the next nostalgia-inducing reboot. Not one to let Hulu claim all the throwback points for itself with its forthcoming Animaniacs reboot, HBO Max and Cartoon Network announced today that they will be taking the Babs, Buster, and the rest of the Tiny Toon gang to college in a new show, Tiny Toons Looniversity. The animated comedy was ordered straight-to-series with a two-season commitment. Steven Spielberg will return to executive produce the series as he did for the original 1990 cartoon. There is no set premiere date as of yet.



Advertisement

The new series will follow the gaggle of pint-sized toons as they head to Acme Looniversity where they will learn how to live as proper menaces under the tutelage of the iconic Looney Tunes. “Tiny Toons Looniversity will capture all the clever, subversive and smart humor that made Tiny Toon Adventures such a standout series,” said Tom Ascheim, President of Warner Bros. Global Kids, Young Adults and Classics, in a recent statement. “Fans old and new will love to laugh at and with these characters all over again.”

Tiny Toons Looniversity isn’t the only animated series on deck. HBO Max also ordered a new series from Genndy Tartakovsky (Dexter’s Laboratory, Star Wars: Clone Wars) called Unicorn: Warriors Eternal which, according to HBO Max, “follows a team of ancient heroes protecting the world from an ominous force. Throughout history, unicorns have symbolized the virtuous, appearing to ensure that goodness reigns. When the reawakening of our heroes comes too early, they find themselves in the bodies of teenagers.”

Advertisement

“Twenty-five years ago Dexter’s Laboratory was Cartoon Network’s first original series,” Tartakovsky said in his own statement. “It launched an incredible creative relationship that continued to prosper throughout the years. Today, I am so proud and honored to be able to create an animated series for HBO Max and Cartoon Network, and start a new relationship, fostering more bold and original storytelling. Unicorn: Warriors Eternal is going to be crazy cool and I can’t wait for people to see it!”