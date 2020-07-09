Clockwise from top left: Mrs. America (FX on Hulu); Watchmen (Mark Hill/HBO); Schitt’s Creek (Pop TV); Unbelievable (Beth Dubber/Netflix); The Mandalorian (Disney+) Graphic : The A.V. Club

Critics hate everything, right? Well, apparently sometimes we like to praise things because dozens of shows across almost 20 networks/platforms are among those who received nominations from the Television Critics Association on Thursday. Leading the pack of nominated series are HBO’s Watchmen and Netflix’s Unbelievable, with four nominations each. (Both series that are likely not to return, unfortunately.) For the second year in a row, HBO had the most nominations (16), followed by Netflix follows with 10 nods, FX/FX on Hulu with seven, Hulu and PBS/PBS Kids both with six, and NBC with five.

Due to the COVID-19 pandemic, there will not be a formal in-person awards presentation. Winners of the 36th annual TCA Awards will, instead, be announced later this summer.



Here is a full list of the TCA Awards nominees, with a breakdown by network and series at the bottom.



NDIVIDUAL ACHIEVEMENT IN DRAMA

Cate Blanchett, Mrs. America (FX on Hulu)

Kaitlyn Dever, Unbelievable (Netflix)

Regina King, Watchmen (HBO)

Mark Ruffalo, I Know This Much Is True (HBO)

Rhea Seehorn, Better Call Saul (AMC)

Jeremy Strong, Succession (HBO)

Merrit Wever, Unbelievable (Netflix)



INDIVIDUAL ACHIEVEMENT IN COMEDY

Pamela Adlon, Better Things (FX)

Christina Applegate, Dead to Me (Netflix)

Elle Fanning, The Great (Hulu)

Catherine O’Hara, Schitt’s Creek (Pop TV)

Issa Rae, Insecure (HBO)

Ramy Youssef, Ramy (Hulu)



OUTSTANDING ACHIEVEMENT IN NEWS AND INFORMATION

60 Minutes (CBS) — 2012 Winner in Category

Frontline (PBS) — Eight-time Winner in Category

Hillary (Hulu)

The Last Dance (ESPN)

McMillions (HBO)

The Rachel Maddow Show (MSNBC)



OUTSTANDING ACHIEVEMENT IN REALITY

Cheer (Netflix)

Encore! (Disney+)

Holey Moley (ABC)

Making It (NBC)

Top Chef All-Stars L.A. (Bravo)

We’re Here! (HBO)



OUTSTANDING ACHIEVEMENT IN YOUTH PROGRAMMING

Carmen Sandiego (Netflix)

Daniel Tiger’s Neighborhood (PBS Kids) — 2016 Winner in Category

Molly of Denali (PBS Kids)

Odd Squad (PBS Kids)

Wild Kratts (PBS Kids)

Xavier Riddle and the Secret Museum (PBS Kids)



OUTSTANDING ACHIEVEMENT IN SKETCH/VARIETY SHOWS

A Black Lady Sketch Show (HBO)

The Daily Show with Trevor Noah (Comedy Central)

Full Frontal with Samantha Bee (TBS)

Last Week Tonight with John Oliver (HBO) — 2019 and 2018 Winner in Category

Late Night with Seth Meyers (NBC)

Saturday Night Live (NBC)



OUTSTANDING ACHIEVEMENT IN MOVIE OR MINISERIES

Little Fires Everywhere (Hulu)

Mrs. America (FX on Hulu)

Normal People (Hulu)

The Plot Against America (HBO)

Unbelievable (Netflix)

Watchmen (HBO)



OUTSTANDING NEW PROGRAM

The Great (Hulu)

The Mandalorian (Disney+)

The Morning Show (AppleTV+)

Never Have I Ever (Netflix)

Watchmen (HBO)

Zoey’s Extraordinary Playlist (NBC)



OUTSTANDING ACHIEVEMENT IN DRAMA

Better Call Saul (AMC) — 2019 Winner in Category

The Crown (Netflix)

Euphoria (HBO)

The Good Fight (CBS All Access)

Pose (FX)

Succession (HBO)



OUTSTANDING ACHIEVEMENT IN COMEDY

Better Things (FX)

Dead to Me (Netflix)

The Good Place (NBC) — 2018 Winner in Category

Insecure (HBO)

Schitt’s Creek (Pop TV)

What We Do in the Shadows (FX)



PROGRAM OF THE YEAR

Better Call Saul (AMC)

Mrs. America (FX on Hulu)

Schitt’s Creek (Pop TV)

Succession (HBO)

Unbelievable (Netflix)

Watchmen (HBO)



NETWORK TALLY

HBO – 16

Netflix –10

FX/FX on Hulu – 7

Hulu – 6

PBS/PBS Kids – 6

NBC – 5

AMC – 3

Pop TV – 3

CBS/CBS All Access – 2

Disney+ – 2

ABC – 1

AppleTV+ – 1

Bravo TV – 1

Comedy Central – 1

ESPN – 1

MSNBC – 1

TBS – 1



PROGRAMS WITH MULTIPLE NOMINATIONS

Watchmen (HBO) – 4

Unbelievable (Netflix) – 4

Better Call Saul (AMC) – 3

Mrs. America (FX on Hulu) – 3

Schitt’s Creek (Pop TV) – 3

Succession (HBO) – 3

Better Things (FX) – 2

Dead to Me (Netflix) – 2

The Great (Hulu) – 2

Insecure (HBO) – 2

The A.V. Club’s Erik Adams, Danette Chavez, Patrick Gomez, Gwen Inhat, and Alex McLevy are members of the Television Critics Association.

