Newswire

HBO is making hundreds of hours of its content free to stream tomorrow

William Hughes
Filed to:TV
Illustration for article titled HBO is making hundreds of hours of its content free to stream tomorrow
Photo: Aaron Epstein (HBO)

Cruelly destroying our last excuse for not having watched all of Barry at last—thanks a lot, guys, now we’re going to have to actually be informed whenever cocktail parties start emerging from the rubble—HBO has just announced that it’s releasing hundreds of hours of some of its most beloved shows on streaming for free. The decision to move these shows—which also include Succession, The Wire, The Sopranos, Six Feet Under, True Blood, Ballers, Veep, Silicon Valley, plus a number of the network’s documentaries and docuseries—out from behind any paywalls is being positioned as an effort to give people more crap to do while we’re all stuck indoors (and also, presumably, as a tacit advertisement for how nice it’ll be to have all this stuff at your fingertips when HBO Max finally arrives).

But seriously: That’s a decent chunk of some of the most beloved and critically acclaimed television of the last two decades all being made suddenly available—as well as your perfect icebreaker if you ever end up trapped in an elevator with Elizabeth Warren. All of the content is being moved to the company’s interim-streaming options, HBO Go and HBO Now, tomorrow, Friday, April 3, where it’ll be free (either in the app, or just streaming on the site) without need for a subscription. You can see the full list of series, documentaries, and Warner Bros. movies being offered below. (And no, there’s no goddamn Snyder Cut.)

Coming to HBO Now/HBO Go on April 3:

Full TV series:

  1. Ballers (5 Seasons)
  2. Barry (2 Seasons)
  3. Silicon Valley (6 Seasons)
  4. Six Feet Under (5 Seasons)
  5. The Sopranos (7 Seasons)
  6. Succession (2 Seasons)
  7. True Blood (7 Seasons
  8. Veep (7 Seasons)
  9. The Wire (5 Seasons)

Docuseries and Documentaries

  1. The Apollo
  2. The Case Against Adnan Syed
  3. Elvis Presley: The Searcher
  4. I Love You, Now Die: The Commonwealth v. Michelle Carter
  5. The Inventor: Out For Blood In Silicon Valley 
  6. Jane Fonda In Five Acts
  7. McMillion$
  8. True Justice: Bryan Stevenson’s Fight for Equality
  9. United Skates
  10. We Are The Dream: The Kids Of The MLK Oakland Oratorical Fest 

Films:

  1. Arthur
  2. Arthur 2: On The Rocks
  3. Blinded By The Light
  4. The Bridges Of Madison County
  5. Crazy, Stupid, Love
  6. Empire Of The Sun
  7. Forget Paris
  8. Happy Feet Two
  9. Isn’t It Romantic?
  10. The Lego Movie 2: The Second Part
  11. Midnight Special
  12. My Dog Skip
  13. Nancy Drew And The Hidden Staircase
  14. Pan
  15. Pokémon Detective Pikachu
  16. Red Riding Hood
  17. Smallfoot
  18. Storks
  19. Sucker Punch
  20. Unknown

