Photo: Eddy Chen (HBO)

Euphoria, Sam Levinson’s dick-filled HBO series about troubled teens, has been renewed for a second season. The Zendaya-starring series, which we called a “gorgeous, empty spectacle” in our lukewarm pre-air review, is currently halfway through its eight-episode first season.

“Euphoria creator Sam Levinson has built an incredible world with an extraordinary cast led by the supremely talented Zendaya,” said HBO’s Francesca Orsi in statement. “We are so grateful that he chose HBO as the home for this groundbreaking series. We look forward to following these complex characters as their journeys continue through the challenging world they inhabit.”

Like it or not, Euphoria is undoubtedly a singular beast, exploring teen sexuality, drug addiction, transgender identity, body positivity, rape, and misogyny with a bold, occasionally vicious frankness. HBO says it’s currently its youngest-skewing drama, adding that the series’ viewership has grown week-to-week.