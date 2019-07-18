Photo: Dimitrios Kambouris (Getty Images)

At this point, everybody should know not to bet against Ser Brienne Of Tarth (though the same can’t be said for Captain Phasma), and yet when it came time to submit actors for Emmy consideration, HBO only fronted the money for the core Game Of Thrones cast—specifically Emilia Clarke, Sophie Turner, Kit Harington, Nikolaj Coster-Waldau, Peter Dinklage, Lena Headey, and Maisie Williams. (Yes, you have to pay a $225 entry fee to be eligible for an Emmy nomination, just in case you foolishly thought this was all about art.) As reported by Entertainment Weekly, HBO did not front the money for Gwendoline Christie, Alfie Allen, or Carice van Houten to get nominations, so all three of them self-submitted their own entries and all three of them got nominations—Christie and Allen in the supporting categories, Van Houten for Guest Actress.

The Hollywood Reporter theorizes that HBO didn’t nominate Christie and Allen so it could promote the bigger stars in the supporting categories instead. That’s understandable, especially since this is the Game Of Thrones’ final season and last chance to get Emmys, but c’mon. Brienne has to take this thing home now. (Alfie Allen was fine this season, but you don’t get an Emmy just for heroically throwing yourself at the Night King.)