Photo: Matt Squire (HBO)

According to Variety, critically acclaimed historical drama Gentleman Jack has been renewed for a second season by HBO and the BBC (which both air and produce the series on their respective sides of the pond, though the BBC’s will probably call it a “second series”). The show is based on the comprehensive diaries of Anne Lister, a lesbian woman who lived in 1800s England and ran her family’s coal mines, and it stars Suranne Jones as Lister as she tries to “walk a fine line to balance her business and love life”—as per Variety’s description. In a statement, Jones said she “always dreamed there would be more” and she’s excited to “play it all out,” with writer Sally Wainwright also noting that it’s “exciting that so many people have had such a positive response to Suranne’s exuberant performance as the brilliant, life-affirming Anne Lister.”

Like the first season, which is only halfway over, season two will run for eight episodes. Gentleman Jack also stars Sophie Rundle, Gemma Whelan, Gemma Jones, and Timothy West.