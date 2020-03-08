Photo : Alberto E. Rodriguez ( Getty Images for CBS Radio Inc. )

Hayley Williams has spent her music career playing in a rock band with a couple of dudes, so in honor of International Women’s Day (and the upcoming release of her debut solo album Petals For Armor), she’s teasing an upcoming collaboration with one of the greatest all-female indie rock supergroups: Julien Baker, Phoebe Bridgers, and Lucy Dacus’ boygenius. The trio will sing backing vocals on a Petals For Armor song called “Roses/Louts/Violet/Iris,” and to celebrate her “personal journey through femininity, with its endless facets,” Williams posted a some handwritten lyrics to the song and said some nice things about Baker, Bridgers, and Daucus, which is pretty cool even if we haven’t actually been able to hear the song yet.

But we’d really like to talk about Williams’ full Twitter thread, in which she also shared a screencap of a text conversation with Baker that involved thanking her for saying something nice to The New York Times. She also mentions how sometimes you just want to do “nice things” but “end up in serious therapy and coloring on your floor in the living,” which sounds like some pretty real stuff, but then it turns out that she had the wrong number and was actually texting a considerate (and curious) stranger. It’s fun and relatable!

