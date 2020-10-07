Hayley Williams, Phoebe Bridgers, Kesha, more to (virtually) rally in honor of RBG

L to R: Haley Williams (Bonnie Biess), Kesha (Kevin Winter), Ruth Bader Ginsburg (Liaison/Getty Images), Phoebe Bridgers (Rich Fury), and Michael Stipe ( Albert Urso). All images licensed by Getty Images. Graphic : The A.V. Club

Performers and politicians are coming together to pay tribute to the late Ruth Bader Ginsburg in an event called Honor Her Wish. Per a recent press release, the virtual rally will merge the likes of Hayley Williams, Phoebe Bridgers, and Michael Stipe with Speaker Nancy Pelosi, Stacey Abrams, and Representative Ayanna Pressley “to honor the late Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg’s life and legacy and demand the Senate honor her dying wish that her seat be filled by a new president.” Organizers at Demand Justice label the event as an “exclusive tribute.” (Well, exclusive to everyone who RSVPs, so it’s not nearly as exclusive as that curious wording sounds.)

“As the Senate begins confirmation hearings to fill RBG’s seat, we must channel her unstoppable determination as we call on our senators to honor her dying wish that there be no confirmation until inauguration,” says the organization’s website. The longtime Supreme Court justice died on September 18 after a long fight with pancreatic cancer. In order to really drive home the point of the rally, Honor Her Wish is scheduled to coincide with the first planned day of Republican confirmation hearings for Donald Trump’s replacement pick, Amy Coney Barrett.

Check out the list of speakers and artists below.

Secretary Hillary Rodham Clinton

Speaker Nancy Pelosi

Fair Fight Action Founder Stacey Abrams

Sen. Elizabeth Warren

Sen. Kirsten Gillibrand

Rep. Ayanna Pressley

Delegate Jennifer Carroll Foy, Virginia Military Institute graduate

Chelsea Clinton

Shana Knizhnik, co-author of “The Notorious RBG”

Sam Bagenstos and Margot Schlanger, former clerks to Justice Ginsburg

Musician Jon Batiste

Musician Phoebe Bridgers

Actress Sophia Bush

Musician Kathleen Hanna

Musician Kesha

Musician Margo Price

Resistance Revival Chorus

Author Aminatou Sow

Artist Michael Stipe

Musician Hayley Williams

Artist/Designer/Activist Rosario Dawson

Honor Her Wish begins on October 12 at 8 PM EST. If you feel like attending, make sure to RSVP here.