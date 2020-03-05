Hayley Williams announces "intimate" Petals For Armor solo tour

Now that she’s finally stepped out on her own, Paramore frontwoman Hayley Williams is taking her “Simmer”-ing solo act on the road. Williams announced European and American legs of her upcoming Petals For Armor tour, which is set to begin in May. Though she’s already released the first part of the album, the full Petals For Armor LP will drop May 8, just days before the tour begins. These, she notes, will be “intimate shows” in smaller venues. “Been craving the closeness a long time,” Williams shared.
The tour kicks off on May 13 in Amsterdam. The schedule shows five U.K. and European dates with special guest, The Ninth Wave (though TNW will not be appearing for the Brighton show). Arlo Parks will join the “Cinnamon” performer for the American dates. Tickets go on sale Friday, March 13 here, fans can gain access to the pre-sale by pre-ording the album from the site or registering for Ticketmaster Verified Fan. If you don’t see your city, Williams promises that these dates are only the initial waves of performances. “I plan on squeezing a lot of life into AND out of Petals For Armor,” she stated, which could certainly equal more shows in the future. For now, check out the dates below.
Petals For Armor tour - U.K. and Europe
Special Guest: The Ninth Wave
May 13 — Amsterdam, NL—Melkweg Max
May 15 — Brighton, UK —The Beach * (The Ninth Wave is not performing)
May 16 — London, UK —Electric Brixton
May 18—Paris, FR—La Cigale
May 19 — Cologne, DE —Live Music Hall
Petals For Armor tour - North America
Special Guest: Arlo Park
May 28 — Seattle, WA—Moore Theatre
May 30 — San Francisco, CA —The Masonic
June 1 — Los Angeles, CA —The Wiltern
June 3 — Denver, CO—Paramount Theatre
June 5 — Dallas, TX —HiFi
June 6 — Houston, TX —House of Blues
June 8 — Orlando, FL —House of Blues
June 10 — Atlanta, GA — Tabernacle
June 15 — Charlotte, NC— The Fillmore Charlotte
June 17 — Silver Spring, MD —The Fillmore Silver Spring
June 18 — Philadelphia, PA —The Fillmore Philadelphia
June 20 — Boston, MA — House of Blues
June 22 — Toronto, ON —Rebel
June 24 — Brooklyn, NY —Brooklyn Steel
June 26 — Chicago, IL —House of Blues
June 27 — Detroit, MI —The Fillmore Detroit
June 29 — Nashville, TN — Brooklyn Bowl Nashville