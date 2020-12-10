Revenge Of The Sith Screenshot : YouTube

Disney is announcing a flurry of new Star Wars live-action TV projects this afternoon, among them an Obi-Wan Kenobi spin-off series starring Ewan McGregor. But the legendary Jedi was upstaged at his own press conference, as McGregor revealed that he won’t be the only actor reprising his role from the prequels: Hayden Christensen, who played Anakin Skywalker in Attack Of The Clones and Revenge Of The Sith, will play Darth Vader on the show, which picks up 10 years after Revenge Of The Sith. “The most beautiful thing of all,” is how McGregor describes the return of his character’s old frenemy. Lucasfilm president Kathleen Kennedy adds that “this will be the rematch of the century,” which, sure.



Christensen, who was an unknown when he took on the role, dropped off the Hollywood map for a while after winning a Razzie for his performance in Revenge Of The Sith. He returned to Star Wars last year to voice Anakin/Vader in The Rise Of Skywalker. He also has a farm in Ontario, which seems nice.

