Just days after unveiling this year’s holiday lineup, Netflix has released the trailer for what sounded like the most ridiculous title of the bunch: Operation Christmas Drop. And reader, this trailer delivers. Within mere seconds of pressing play, Virginia Madsen says the title of this very movie, and it only gets more wacky from there:
Honest opinion—which upcoming Netflix Original looks dumber/are you most excited to hate-watch: Operation Christmas Drop, which is not, as its title would suggest, a Christmas-themed reboot of the Bill Murray classic; or Hillbilly Elegy, a film one Twitter user has correctly dubbed “Acting: The Movie”? You can only choose one, and you must choose between the two. These are the rules that we have made up just now and they are legally binding because the internet.
If you’d actually like to know what this festive piece of military propaganda is about, here’s the official plot summary from Netflix, which will release Operation Christmas Drop on November 5:
Chasing a promotion, congressional aide Erica Miller forgoes family Christmas to travel across the Pacific at her boss’s behest. Upon landing at a beachside Air Force base, she clashes with her guide, Captain Andrew Jantz, who knows her assignment is finding reasons to defund the facility. The pilot’s pet project — Operation: Christmas Drop, a genuine, decades-old tradition where gifts and supplies are parachuted to residents of remote neighboring islands — has lawmakers wondering if his unit has too much spare energy. Despite their initial opposing goals, Erica softens once she experiences the customs and communal spirit of Andrew’s adopted home.