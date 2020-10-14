Photo : Netflix

Just days after unveiling this year’s holiday lineup, Netflix has released the trailer for what sounded like the most ridiculous title of the bunch: Operation Christmas Drop. And reader, this trailer delivers. Within mere seconds of pressing play, Virginia Madsen says the title of this very movie, and it only gets more wacky from there:



Honest opinion—w hich upcoming Netflix Original looks dumber/are you most excited to hate-watch : Operation Christmas Drop, which is not, as its title would suggest, a Christmas-themed reboot of the Bill Murray classic; or Hillbilly Elegy, a film one Twitter user has correctly dubbed “Acting: The Movie”? You can only choose one, and you must choose between the two. These are the rules that we have made up just now and they are legally binding because the internet.

If you’d actually like to know what this festive piece of military propaganda is about, here’s the official plot summary from Netflix, which will release Operation Christmas Drop on November 5: