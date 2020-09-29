Mario Lopez as A.C. Slater; Mitchell Hoog as Mac Morris on Saved By The Bell (Screenshots)

Much like the first day of classes in the real world, it seemed like Peacock’s Saved By The Bell reboot had become a moving target. When the first teaser trailer released in April, we assumed the high-profile series was going to be part of Peacock’s initial fleet of programming when the streaming service launched in July. But July came and went with no Mario Lopez or Elizabeth Berkley. Then, in August, we got a second teaser, still no date. But today, dear reader, we can inform you that Wednesday, November 25, is the day.

Just in time for Thanksgiving, Saved By The Bell will hit Peacock, with Lopez and Berkley reprising their roles as A.C. Slater and Jessie Spano. Rounding out the cast is John Michael Higgins as Principal Toddman and students played by Belmont Cameli, Dexter Darden, Mitchell Hoog, Alycia Pascual-Peña, Josie Totah and Haskiri Velazquez. Other Bell alums Mark-Paul Gosselaar and Tiffani Thiessen will pop in as Zac and Kelly Morris—as will Ed Alonzo, who played the owner of The Max on the original NBC series.



According to the streamer, this new Bell kicks off when “California governor Zack Morris gets into hot water for closing too many underfunded high schools, he proposes they send the affected students to the most well-funded schools in the state—including Bayside High. The influx of new students gives the privileged Bayside kids (who never have a problem that can’t be solved in twenty-two minutes) a much-needed dose of reality.” As you can tell by the description’s dig at the traditional half-hour sitcom, the series appears to self-aware of its cheesy lineage. That makes us a little excited. And a little scared.

We’ll leave you with this date-release trailer of a peacock walking the empty halls of Bayside High.