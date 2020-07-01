Pop culture obsessives writing for the pop culture obsessed.
ShopSubscribe
Pop culture obsessives writing for the pop culture obsessed.
Great Job Internet

Hasan Minhaj launches TurboTaxSucksAss.com, a real website to make filing taxes less awful

anandypaul
Andrew Paul
Filed to:Hasan Minhaj
Hasan MinhajPatriot Act With Hasan Minhajturbotaxtax season
11
Save
Illustration for article titled Hasan Minhaj launches TurboTaxSucksAss.com, a real website to make filing taxes less awful
Screenshot: YouTube (Fair Use)

Perhaps the most egregious of all the misleading tax prep websites is TurboTax, which has a documented history of advertising “free” filing products that then hamstring unsuspecting customers into ponying up extra cash for bells and whistles they don’t actual need to submit their tax returns.

Advertisement

But, despite them having been called out, there’s very little anyone seems to be able to do about TurboTax’s misleading greed goblins. Hasan Minhaj succinctly laid out the infuriating truth during a recent episode of Netflix’s Patriot Act, which also included a pretty nifty announcement: The creation of TurboTaxSucksAss.com, a website that delivers on the name. 

Watch Minhaj break it down below: 

Minhaj and company have generously taken the time to sort through all the bullshit not just on TurboTax, but also similar competitors like H&R Block and TaxSlayer, to provide everyone with simple, direct links to the truly free services these places still offer. It won’t stop you from owing a government that appears hellbent on trying to kill us all, but at least it might help you avoid shelling out unnecessary cash to the carrion capitalists running these companies.

Advertisement

[via Vulture]

Send Great Job, Internet tips to gji@theonion.com

Advertisement
Andrew Paul

Andrew Paul is a contributing writer with work recently featured by NBC Think, GQ, Slate, Rolling Stone, and McSweeney's Internet Tendency. He writes the newsletter, (((Echo Chamber))).

Share This Story

Get our newsletter

More from The A.V. Club

The queer season of Are You The One is a win for reality TV and horniness

J.K. Rowling tweets praise for Stephen King, deletes it after he voices support for trans women

In the shadow of Dr. Strangelove, Sidney Lumet sounded a laugh-free alarm about nuclear war

The jizz stays in the picture: 25 films and TV episodes about sperm