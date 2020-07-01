Screenshot : YouTube ( Fair Use

Perhaps the most egregious of all the misleading tax prep websites is TurboTax, which has a documented history of advertising “free” filing products that then hamstring unsuspecting customers into ponying up extra cash for bells and whistles they don’t actual need to submit their tax returns.



But, d espite them having been called out, there’s very little anyone seems to be able to do about TurboTax’s misleading greed goblins. Hasan Minhaj succinctly laid out the infuriating truth during a recent episode of Netflix’s Patriot Act, which also included a pretty nifty announcement: T he creation of TurboTaxSucksAss.com, a website that delivers on the name.

Minhaj and company have generously taken the time to sort through all the bullshit not just on TurboTax, but also similar competitors like H&R Block and TaxSlayer, to provide everyone with simple, direct links to the truly free services these places still offer. It won’t stop you from owing a government that appears hellbent on trying to kill us all, but at least it might help you avoid shelling out unnecessary cash to the carrion capitalists running these companies .

