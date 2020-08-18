Image : Netflix

Comedian and weekly talk show host Hasan Minhaj had some somber news for his Twitter followers on Tuesday morning: Netflix has canceled the Emmy and Peabody Award-winning Patriot Act after six seasons. “ Patriot Act has come to an end,” Minhaj tweeted alongside a picture of him standing on set. “I got to work with the best writers, producers, researchers, and animators in the game. My 2 babies were born and grew up with the show. TY to Netflix and everyone who watched. Now it’s time to return these screens to Best Buy.”

TVLine confirms that the series was canceled by the streamer after its most recent season, which was an 8-episode extension of the show’s original 32-episode order and filmed entirely in quarantine. (Only 39 episodes remain on the platform, as one was pulled by Netflix for its criticism of Saudi Arabia.) The final episode began streaming on June 26.

Though Netflix has largely struggled to strike a working equilibrium with its talk show slate, Minhaj’s Patriot Act was easily the most success weekly talk show on the platform. The Daily Show alum used the show as an opportunity to tackle today’s issue with humor, with the latest season touching on police brutality and, obviously, the administration’s handling of the coronavirus.