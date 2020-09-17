Harry Styles wants to be, possibly star in, My Policeman

Photo : Kevin Mazur/Getty Images for SiriusXM

Harry Styles and Lily James are reportedly in talks to star in a new film together, with Deadline noting that the two are currently negotiating for leading roles in an adaptation of Bethan Roberts’ 2012 novel My Policeman. Styles would presumably star as the titular constable, Tom, who—despite being gay—marries the titular My (James, presumably) in 1950s England, in order to hide his sexual activities from society’s judgmental (and legally prejudicial) eye.

Advertisement

The rights to Roberts’ book have just been acquired by Berlanti Sche ch ter Productions, which means that we can only assume the film will eventually cross over with Greg Berlanti’s various Arrowverse properties. (We kid, we kid—although The Legends Of Tomorrow could probably sort this whole mess out. ) Michael Grandage, who previously directed Colin Firth in the Thomas Wolfe biopic Genius, will helm the film, working from an adapted screenplay from Ron Nyswaner.

As for the film’s two prospective stars, well, they’ve been pretty busy of late; James will appear soon in Netflix’s interesting-looking Rebecca, while Styles—who previously co-starred in Christopher Nolan’s Dunkirk—also recently signed on to star in New Line’s Don’t Worry Darling, opposite Florence Pugh.