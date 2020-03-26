Harry Styles reschedules European and U.K. Love On Tour dates

Photo : Gareth Cattermole ( Getty Images )

There is a future that awaits us on the other side of this hellish crisis, one where we find ourselves once again crammed shoulder-to-shoulder in a mildly clean venue, bumping and swaying into each other in front of our favorite artists with little regard for our own personal space or health. For now, Harry Styles, like many other celebrities, wants us to stay the hell inside and self-isolate in order to slow down the spread of coronavirus. In addition, he promises to see Europe and the U.K. in 2021 during its leg of his rescheduled Love On Tour world tour.

On Wednesday, the “Adore You” performer posted a revised version of his tour announcement on Instagram, complete with new dates. “Anyone who knows me, knows that performing has always been my favorite part of working in music,” he wrote in the image’s caption.“However, during times like these, the safety and protection of touring crew, fans, and everyone else around the world is an immediate priority.” He added a plea for fans to self-isolate: “For the safety of yourself and others... We’re all in this together.”

The new European kick-off is scheduled for February 12, 2021 in Bologna, Italy. King Princess is still scheduled to join the artist for these new dates and Styles will honor all previously purchased tickets for the rescheduled shows. As of now, there is no word on the fate of the U.S. leg of the tour with featured artist Jenny Lewis, which is scheduled to begin in June. Check out the new dates below.

Love On Tour tour (European & U.K. dates)

February 12, 2021—Bologna, Italy—Unipol Arena

February 13, 2021—Turin, Italy—Pala Alpitour

February 15, 2021—Madrid, Spain—Wizink Centre

February 19, 2021—Vienna, Austria—Stadhalle

February 20, 2021—Munich, Germany—Olympiahalle

February 22, 2021—Budapest Arena (Hungary)

February 23, 2021—Prague, Czech Republic—O2 Arena Praha

February 25, 2021—Krakow, Poland—Tauron Arena

February 28, 2021 - Oslo, Norway—Spektrum

March 01, 2021 - Stockholm, Sweden—Ericsson Globe

March 03, 2021—Copenhagen, Denmark—Royal Arena

March 04, 2021—Hamburg, Germany—Barclaycard Arena

March 06, 2021—Berlin, Germany—Mercedes Benz Arena

March 08, 2021—Paris, France—Accor Hotels Arena

March 09, 2021—Antwerp, Belgium—Sportpalais

March 11, 2021—Birmingham Arena

March 13, 2021—Manchester Arena

March 16, 2021—Glasgow—SSE Hydro

March 17, 2021—Sheffield—FlyDSA Arena

March 19, 2021—Dublin—3Arena

March 23, 2021—London—O2 Arena

March 24, 2021—London—O2 Arena

March 26, 2021—Cologne, Germany—Lanxess Arena

March 27, 2021—Amsterdam, Netherland—Ziggo Dome

March 30, 2021—Moscow, Russia—Megasport Sport Palace