Photo : Dia Dipasupil ( Getty Images )

Last month, Harry Styles, Dunkirk actor and occasional singer , shattered the monocles of right-wing dipshits like Ben Shapiro and Candace Owens by wearing a Gucci ball gown on the cover of Vogue. “Bring back manly men,” Owens tweeted. Shapiro, peeking over the edge of the kids’ table, wheezed about the feminization of masculinity. Styles said nothing, allowing his legion of fans to retort on his behalf. Until now.

This morning, Styles shared an Instagram post borrowing Owens’ missive. “Bring back manly men,” he wrote alongside a photo of him donning a skirted pantsuit and a puffy shirt straight out of Seinfeld. Most suggestive, however, is the banana perched on his lips. Cheeky, cheeky.

The photo comes via Variety’s cover story about Styles, who they’ve deemed Hitmaker of the Year. In it, he unpacks his year in COVID, his Manchester upbringing, and the quaint outrage caused by his Vogue cover. “To not wear [something] because it’s females’ clothing, you shut out a whole world of great clothes,” he said . “ And I think what’s exciting about right now is you can wear what you like. It doesn’t have to be X or Y. Those lines are becoming more and more blurred.”

His classy refusal to address his bad-faith critics head-on likely means that this post is the closest he’ll come to doing so. Good. Let the babies cry.

