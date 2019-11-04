Harry Styles announces the release date of upcoming album, Fine Line

For those who have been waiting for a definitive album announcement since Harry Styles turned the “Lights Up” last month, it appears that today is your lucky day. The ex-One Directioner made sure to drop all the pertinent info via his social media almost two weeks ahead of his Saturday Night Live hosting gig. Per a recent Instagram post, the new album will be titled Fine Line, which fans can finally hold in their eager, presumably digital paws on December 13, per the caption .

Advertisement

The post also includes a peek at the album’s flirty cover. The fish-eyed glance looks appropriately fun, with the sky blue walls and Styles’ sassily cocked hip and the cotton candy pink—wait, what the fuck is up with that leather-clad hand in the corner ?! Kind of distracts from the nice outfit, don’t you think?

“Lights Up” was a look at a more free-spirited Styles, which we hope will carry throughout the rest of the new album. If you haven’t already checked out the woefully short music video, take a look below.