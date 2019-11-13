Harry Styles announces 2020 tour with Jenny Lewis, King Princess

Harry Styles is basically following the cyclical, tried-and-true protocol of pop stardom: release a decent single, snag an SNL hosting gig, announce a long-awaited new album, and then take the act on the road. While Styles still has to slog (or sail gloriously, which is totally possible ) through his double-duty appearance at 8H this Saturday, the “Light s Up” performer has already announced his forthcoming 2020 world tour via the below clip , per Rolling Stone.

Titled Love On Tour, Styles will embark on an extensive , nearly six-month excur sion that will kick off in the U.K. in April, trek through Europe and North America, and then conclude in Mexico in October. “Rabbit Hole” artist Jenny Lewis will accompany Styles as his opening act for the U.S. and Canada legs of the tour while King Princess, who is also hitting up SNL as the musical guest when Will Ferrell hosts on November 23, will play the Europe and Mexico stops. Love On Tour will support his upcoming album Fine Line, which drops on December 13. Tickets go on sale via Ticketmaster Friday, November 22. Check out the U.S. dates below.

Love On Tour U.S. Dates

6/26 —Philadelphia, PA— Wells Fargo Center

6/28 — Washington, DC - Capital One Arena

7/7 — New York, NY - Madison Square Garden

7/8 — New York, NY - Madison Square Garden

7/10 — Boston, MA - TD Garden

7/12— Uncasville, CT - Mohegan Sun Arena

7/14 — Pittsburgh, PA - PPG Paints Arena

7/15 — Cleveland, OH - Rocket Mortgage Fieldhouse

7/17— Detroit, MI - Little Caesars Arena

7/19 — St Paul, MN - Xcel Energy Center

7/21 — St Louis, MO - Enterprise Center

7/24— Chicago, IL - United Center

7/28 — Nashville, TN - Bridgestone Arena

7/29 — Atlanta, GA - State Farm Arena

8/1 — Raleigh, NC - PNC Arena

8/3 — Tampa, FL - Amalie Arena

8/6— Ft Lauderdale, FL - BB&T Center

8/10— Houston, TX - Toyota Center

8/11 — San Antonio, TX - AT&T Center

8/13 — Dallas, TX - American Airlines Center

8/15 — Denver, CO - Pepsi Center

8/18 — Tacoma, WA - Tacoma Dome

8/ 21 — Portland, OR - Moda Center

8/25— San Jose, CA - SAP Center

8/27 — Sacramento, CA - Golden 1 Center

8/29 — Glendale, AZ - Gila River Arena

8/30 — San Diego, CA - Pechanga Arena

9 /2 — Los Angeles, CA - The Forum

9/3 — Los Angeles, CA - The Forum

9/5 — Las Vegas, NV - MGM Grand Garden Arena