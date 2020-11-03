Harrison Ford remembers Sean Connery: "God, we had fun"

Indiana Jones and the Last Crusade Photo : Murray Close ( Getty Images )

Sean Connery only played Professor Henry Jones in a single Indiana Jones movie—1989's Indiana Jones And The Last Crusade—but, three decades on, he resonates as an integral part of the franchise. “ Connery wielded a lot of weaponry during his days onscreen, but neither a Walther PPK nor the katana of Juan Sánchez Villalobos Ramírez could compare to the deadly power of a few pointed words in that distinctive brogue,” we wrote of his performance.

It’s only fitting, then, that fans were eager to hear from Connery’s co-star, Harrison Ford, in the wake of his passing. Ford shared his thoughts, characteristically brief and laced with humor, with Variety on Monday.



“He was my father…not in life…but in Indy 3, ” Ford said . “You don’t know pleasure until someone pays you to take Sean Connery for a ride in the side car of a Russian motorcycle bouncing along a bumpy, twisty mountain trail and getting to watch him squirm. God, we had fun — if he’s in heaven, I hope they have golf courses. Rest in peace, dear friend.”



Indiana Jones creator George Lucas also shared some words following the actor’s passing. “Sir Sean Connery, through his talent and drive, left an indelible mark in cinematic history,” he said in a statement. “ His audiences spanned generations, each with favorite roles he played. He will always hold a special place in my heart as Indy’s dad. With an air of intelligent authority and sly sense of comedic mischief, only someone like Sean Connery could render Indiana Jones immediately into boyish regret or relief through a stern fatherly chiding or rejoiceful hug. I’m thankful for having had the good fortune to have known and worked with him. My thoughts are with his family.”

