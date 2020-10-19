Photo : Amy Sussman, Roy Rochlin ( Getty Images )

Famously endearing grumpy-man Harrison Ford is teaming up with Ed Helms to star in a comedy about a couple of guys who form an unlikely friendship after a shipwreck leaves them stranded together—and also it’s based on a true story. What a collection of words and people! But wait, there’s more! According to a report from The Wrap, the most important and maybe only thing you actually need to know about this movie is that Harrison Ford will play an “unhinged sea captain.” Is the title of this movie important? NOT AT ALL, but we should probably include it anyway or someone will be annoyed . It’s called The Miserable Adventures Of Burt Squire Aboard The Horn High Yo. Two quick notes: One, t his definitely sounds like an Ed Helms joint. And two, they should absolutely change that title.



BUT BACK TO THE UNHINGED SEA CAPTAIN. This movie sounds like it has all the makings of being the version of The Lighthouse your dad wanted to see, give or take one Robert De Niro. It’s about a family man—a dad, if you will—who is experiencing a midlife crisis (dad catnip), so he decides to head off on his dream sailing (BOATS. DADS LOVE FUCKIN’ BOATS) adventure and becomes shipwrecked in the middle of the Atlantic (like Cast Away, which dads also fuckin’ love) with a “charming but unhinged sea captain” played by Harrison Ford, a man who decided to get his ear pierced after day-drinking with Jimmy Buffett—which makes him something of an expert on “charming but unhinged.”

Great day for dads!