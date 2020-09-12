Image : Warner Bros.

For Harley Quinn and and Poison Ivy shippers, season two of Harley Quinn—formerly of DC Universe, but now an HBO Max gem—could not have ended on a better note. The image of the freshly minted couple riding off into the literal sunset (while being trailed by Gotham’s entire police force, mind you) is one that could easily serve as a neat button to a two-season jaunt or the beginning of a brand new journey as verified outlaws. Fans of the unabashedly adult cartoon hope that the DC standout’s new home will allow the show to flourish where more people can see it. So the big question is, will there be a third season?

“The answer is, I hope so,” said supervising producer Jennifer Coyle in response to a fan’s question during Harley Quinn’s panel at DC FanDome moderated by Shea Serrano. If granted another run, executive producer Justin Halpern already has an idea of where they’d like to direct the season. “We want to focus on Harley an d Ivy’s relationship,” Halpern shared. “ I’m less interested in if the Joker gets a new girlfriend or not than I am in [exploring] this relationship that we’ve spent two years building.”



Harley Quinn premiered on DC Universe last December with a stro ng first season, existing as one of the streamer’s more promising properties alongside Doom Patrol, Young Justice, and Titans. All of DC Universe’s original content was made available on HBO Max when the latter platform launched in May. Early Saturday afternoon , HBO Max announced a third season for Doom Patrol, further confirming that the nascent streamer will ultimately determine the fate of Iv and Harls... and Kite Man, we guess.