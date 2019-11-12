Harley Quinn recruits some villainous sidekicks in a very profane trailer

Before she gets her groove back in Birds Of Prey (And The Fantabulous Emancipation Of One Harley Quinn), Harley Quinn will make her small screen solo debut in Harley Quinn—a rather profane and blood-happy animated series premiering exclusively on DC Universe later this month. The streamer has released a new trailer for the the original series, which boasts an all-star voice cast led by Kaley Cuoco as the titular anti-hero. And it looks... fine? Harley Quinn’s costume is a blend of the old Paul Dini and Bruce Timm style with the newer Suicide Squad aesthetic, likely in an effort to appease both old and new fans alike, which is also... fine. Based on this trailer, the series leans pretty hard into the profanity and bloody violence, which reads like regressive window dressing.

But if you can get past all the gratuitous swears and knee-bashings, there is an interesting story: Harley Quinn has come to her senses and decided to ditch the Joker (Alan Tudyk) . With the help of her BFF Poison Ivy (Lake Bell), Harley sets about recruiting her own crew of villainous sidekicks in an effort to prove her worth and join the Legion Of Doom. The voice cast is also a n exciting draw: In addition to voicing Joker, Alan Tudyk voices Clayface, with Diedrich Bader as Batman, Jim Rash as Riddler, Ron Funches as King Shark, Christopher Meloni as Commissioner Gordon, Tony Hale as Dr. Psycho, Sanaa Lathan as Catwoman, and Giancarlo Esposito as Lex Luthor. Oh, and apparently there’s a very sex-positive version of Bane happening here. Who knew?