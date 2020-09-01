Photo : Taylor Hill/FilmMagic ( Getty Images )

There are two facts giving us comfort as this wild, unpredictable, often terrifying summer of ours draws to a close: “WAP” by Cardi B and Megan Thee Stallion still goes hard, and Ben Shapiro is still a toolbag. And while the rap collaboration may unsurprisingly make people like the aforementioned blush, there are still other pop culture figures who are (at least somewhat) surprisingly down with the dirty, empowering anthem. Take for instance *checks notes* um...the Broadway musical legend, Andrew Lloyd Webber.



Yes, that is the now 88-year-old composer responsible for such American standards as Jesus Christ Superstar, Evita, and (for better or for worse) Cats dancing to “WAP” on TikTok before segueing into The Phantom of the Opera’s main theme, which just so happens to mashup perfectly with Cardi B and Megan’s banger. The only downside to this unexpected gem of social media is that it’s barely ten seconds long. Lord Webber, we beg of you: Give the world the full “Phantom of the WAPera” it so desperately needs right now.

