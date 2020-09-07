Photo : Sean Rayford ( Getty Images )

Today is Labor Day, the day when the United States normally honors the history of organized labor in this country by turning our backs on our soul-crushing jobs and getting acquainted with some grilled meats and cold drinks before the gloomy weather of fall (which is far, far superior to the cheery weather of summer) starts to set in and we all get terrorized by skeletons and witches and gourd-flavored coffee drinks (which are far, far superior to whatever people drink in summer). But it’s 2020, the year where everything sucks, and the coronavirus pandemic is still going on. It might not be safe to go out and eat meats with your friends and family, and the economy is so borked by the idiots running this country (from even before we had to deal with this virus) that a lot of people out there don’t even have soul-crushing jobs they can turn their backs on for a day, so this is anything but a normal Labor Day.

Advertisement

But we’re taking the day off anyway here at The A.V. Club, and if you’re also able to do that, congratulations. If not, we’re sorry. All we can say is that we’ll be back tomorrow with another week of news, features, and reviews, including a reflection on Ridley Scott’s history of androids and a look at Julie And The Phantoms. Later in the week we’ll have more on Marvel’s The Avengers and some thoughts on Tony Hawk’s Pro Skater 1 + 2.

Will we still be talking about the coronavirus when the next one of these holidays comes around? Yeah, probably. On a semi-related note: Voting is cool, and voting out fascist, racist shitbags is even cooler. If you have the day off, maybe spend some time looking into how you can help do that.

