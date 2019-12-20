Happy holidays from The A.V. Club

Screenshot : American Horror Story ( YouTube

We all have holiday traditions. Maybe you hand out presents to those you love. Maybe you drink too much at the office holiday party. Maybe you watch former wrestler Bill Goldberg in Santa’s Slay, which is actually not bad. Well, we have a tradition, too, here at The A.V. Club, and that’s tearing ourselves away from the timeline for a few days to catch up on all the movies, TV, and music we missed in this era of Too Much Content. (If you’re looking for some suggestions yourself, why not have a look at our favorite movies, TV, and music of the year.)

We’ve got features, reviews, interviews, and lots of other good stuff queued up for the holidays, but we’re going to scale back our Newswire and Great Job Internet content between now and January 2, when we’ll be back in earnest. In the meantime, reflect on the end of a decade with our bounty of Best of the 2010s content. Or, perhaps, the best and worst online detritus we scrolled past this year. Maybe you also heard that a pair of much-discussed films come out today? Join our Rise Of Skywalker and Cats conversations, if you dare. .

As another year comes to a close, we offer many thanks for your continued patronage, your spirited discourse, and, of course, your passion for pop culture in all of its many manifestations. To quote our nation’s dads, “See you next decade! Ha-ha!”