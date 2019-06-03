Superbad turned 12 this year, which isn’t all that exciting of an anniversary, but one of its characters turned 38 (sorta), which, oddly enough, is. Seth Rogen, who co-wrote the seminal coming-of-age comedy, took to Twitter today with a photo of the fake I.D. used by Christopher Mintz-Plasse’s Fogell in the movie—yep, the one that says McLovin—with a message celebrating the birthday of the fictional character created by a fictional character who just really loves Irish R&B.

Advertisement

Sure, the McLovin bit exhausted itself in the movie’s immediate wake, especially in Hawaii, but time, distance, and bros moving on to quote The Hangover has allowed the bit to reclaim a bit of its luster. That’s abundantly clear on Twitter, where fans of the film have used this “birthday” as a means of celebrating one of the better teen flicks of the ‘00s.

Advertisement

Advertisement

What better day, then, to slip on your Aladdin vest, grab some road beers, and worry not about the going, but...the coming. Chicka-chicka-yeah, indeed.