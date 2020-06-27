Photo : Michael Tran/FilmMagic ( Getty Images )

NBC’s blood-soaked ode to flesh and the terrible, beautiful things that can be done to it, Hannibal, is having something of a resurgence at the moment, spurred on both by its recent appearance on the Netflix roster, and also the continuing fact that Hannibal is, you know, pretty good. To celebrate this renewed interest in the series (and, loosely, the five year anniversary of the show going off the air), Nerdist has decided to pay tribute to the show in the only way any of us know how to any more: By getting pretty much the entire cast together on a Zoom call to talk about how much they all enjoyed making it.



Already filmed, and announced a few days ago by showrunner Bryan Fuller, the reunion is, admittedly, pretty damn jam-packed with talent. Excepting Lau rence Fishburne, all the main cast (and plenty of beloved minor characters) are all on hand, including Hugh Dancy, Gillian Anderson, Caroline Dhavernas, Kacey Royce, Hettienne Park, Raúl Esparza, Katie Isabelle, Scott Thompson, Aaron Abrams, and the man himself, Mads Mikkelsen. The call also featured input from Fuller, producers David Slade, Loretta Ramos, and Martha De Laurentiis , and Janice Poon, the food consultant who made all that delicately prepared longpig look so delectable.



In true Hannibal fashion, Fuller and Nerdist are being terrible teases about the reunion, though ; although it’s already been filmed, with all involved fielding viewer questions, the video won’t go live until July 11. Still, if there’s anything the still-fervent Hannibal fandom understands, it’s how to properly bide their time.