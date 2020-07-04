Hannibal Buress released his new comedy special for free on YouTube

Photo : Harry Murphy/Sportsfile ( Getty Images )

If there’s one rule for surviving pandemic times, it’s that you can never have too much content—even though it sometimes feels, obviously, like there’s already way too much fucking content out there . Still, though: A brand new comedy special from Hannibal Buress is a treat, regardless of where the world is on its global “sliding into the apocalypse scale” when it arrives —a free one dropped straight on YouTube, doubly so.

Specifically, Buress has dropped his special Miami Nights—which was originally supposed to air at SXSW this year, and which we got a chance to watch at the True/False Film F estival back in March—directly to the video streaming service, with nothing but a quick plug for video conferencing company Ondock by way of compensation. Meanwhile, the special itself is typically great, with the title referring, at least in part, to Buress’ disorderly conduct arrest in the titular city back in 2017. Watching it at True/False, our own A.A. Dowd noted that the special “finds Buress in a reflective but still score-settling mood over a very funny hour-plus set, ” doing his typical Hannibal Buress sort of thing of refusing to pull punches on pretty much any and every person who crosses him in his life. You don’t take our word for it, though: The whole special’s right there, just a click away; one more hour of enjoyable material between you and the hideous, yawning void.