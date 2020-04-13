Pop culture obsessives writing for the pop culture obsessed.
ShopSubscribe
Pop culture obsessives writing for the pop culture obsessed.
Newswire

Hannah Gadsby will release her follow-up to the groundbreaking Nanette on Netflix in May

Sam Barsanti
Filed to:Netflix
NetflixHannah GadsbyHannah Gadsby: Douglas
1
Save
Illustration for article titled Hannah Gadsby will release her follow-up to the groundbreaking iNanette /ion Netflix in May
Photo: Netflix

It’s rare that a stand-up special takes the world by storm, or at least by the relative storm that a stand-up special is capable of, but Hannah Gadsby’s Nanette from 2018 definitely took the world of comedy specials by storm—to the extent that the special, which involved Gadsby questioning whether she even wanted to keep doing comedy, even was a comedy special. Either way, after going on tour last year, Gadsby is now ready to bring her follow-up special, Douglas, to Netflix.

Advertisement

As announced this morning, Douglas will premiere on Netflix on May 26, with a press release explaining that it’s “a tour from the dog park to the renaissance and back.” (Douglas is the name of her dog, if you’re not up on Hannah Gadsby lore.) That description sounds a little… uninformative, so it’s hard to say if Douglas will be as unique as Nanette, but the press release does say “expect your expectations to be set and met,” so that sounds pretty good. A Netflix press release wouldn’t dare overstate how good a thing on Netflix is going to be, right?

Share This Story

Get our newsletter

More from The A.V. Club

Carole Baskin says she feels "betrayed" by Tiger King producers

Dan Harmon reveals exactly what happened that time Chevy Chase walked off the Community set

The 1904 Olympic Marathon was the worst race ever run

The cast and Tom Hanks cobble together a scattershot but welcome Saturday Night Live return